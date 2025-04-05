ABC7 photographer E. Don Smith retires after nearly 40 years

ABC7 photojournalist E. Don Smith is retiring after nearly four decades with our company.

From day-to-day stories to international breaking news, Smith has been a dedicated journalist who was always committed to making our stories better and serving our viewers.

"It's tough to go, I've had a great time here. It's been almost 40 years," said Smith. "I've seen a lot of things happen in L.A., from Michael Jackson stories, OJ [ Simpson ] and then even more pleasant things that happened."

He worked in the studio as an editor and a photographer and was one of the first to edit video in the field way back in the day.

His Eyewitness News family will remember Smith as the "cool king" who was always a true professional and a good friend.

Congratulations E. Don, and happy retirement!