When the car is your canvas

At this year's New York International Auto Show, Alpert's freestyle art was all over a custom SUV on the show floor.

At this year's New York International Auto Show, Alpert's freestyle art was all over a custom SUV on the show floor.

At this year's New York International Auto Show, Alpert's freestyle art was all over a custom SUV on the show floor.

At this year's New York International Auto Show, Alpert's freestyle art was all over a custom SUV on the show floor.

NEW YORK -- You've seen Alex Alpert's work on everything from Nike sneakers to Subway sandwich wrappers.

At this year's New York International Auto Show, Alpert's freestyle art was all over a custom SUV on the show floor.

Learn his inspiration for designs as he talks about marking up a special INEOS Grenadier.