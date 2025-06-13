Fun Dungeon is a medieval themed brewcade

Phoenixville, Pa -- Fun Dungeon Brewcade and Billiards in Phoenixville, Pa is a medieval themed brewcade, blending crafts drinks with retro gaming. Born from two lifelong arcade hobbyists, Clint Weiler and Terry Hughes, the spaces features 1980s classics like Pac-Man and Frogger, eclectic rare finds, and modern consoles in cozy lounge nooks. Entry is $15 for unlimited free play, with memberships offering even more perks. The venue includes authentic decor, a diverse bar menu with mead, cocktails, sake. There are also themed drinks like the Johnny Silverhand, which is a nod to the game Cyberpunk 2077. The space also offers family hours on the weekends from noon to 6pm.