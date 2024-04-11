Arts District Houston celebrates 10 years with Art Car

HOUSTON, Texas -- Kearin Cook has been creating art ever since she could remember. She has painted murals across the city of Houston and today she is putting together her first Art Car.

"It just sounded really exciting because I've never painted an art car before and I just love a good challenge," Cook said.

The artist was selected to create an art car celebrating the 10th anniversary of Arts District Houston. The district encompasses portions of both the First and Sixth Wards. It has the highest concentration of working artists in Texas.

