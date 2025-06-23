Chainsaw artist honors parents with whimsical birdhouses

Salem County, New Jersey -- What started as a form of therapy has now transformed into a passion. A man in Salem County, New Jersey is sculpting one-of-a-kind birdhouses using only a chainsaw.

John Bourquin has been crafting these unique birdhouses for over nine years.

He learned the skill after the passing of his parents, who owned a Christmas tree farm.

John says he was looking for a way to clear out the leftover trees when a close friend offered to teach him how to give these trees a new life.

Every bird house takes only 20 minutes to craft. He says he dedicates each and every one to his parents as a way to honor them.

This past year, John was diagnosed with Autonomic Dysfunction which kept him away from the craft he loves. After visiting with doctors and getting put on the right medications and therapy, he is happy to be back at it.

His business is called, Johnny B's Handcrafted Bird Houses, which he named after his father.