3LP restaurant caters to stars performing in Chicago, serving Chinese and American eats

CHICAGO -- Chicago restaurant 3LP began as a dream and a ghost kitchen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Chinese and American restaurant has multiple locations and has catered for performers like country music star Jelly Roll, comedian Uncle Roger, rapper Action Bronson, and other celebrities visiting the Windy City.

"Its unreal that these celebrities know about our brand," said Henry Cai, owner of 3LP. "It's an honor."

3LP stands for "3 Little Pigs," a reference to its signature fried rice containing BBQ pork, spam, and Chinese sausage. Its flagship location is in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood, not far from Chinatown where Cai was raised and went to school.

"It represents me as a Chinese and an American, staying true to both sides of my culture," said Cai. "Its not a fusion restaurant; its an American and Chinese restaurant."

Chinese take-out staples like dumplings, orange chicken, and crab rangoon live alongside fast food favorites like chicken sandwiches and curly fries on 3LPs menu. The Hot Pot Beef sandwich has been a recent standout, merging Cai's Chinese heritage and Chicago roots.

"My wife loves hot pot and one day I just decided to take the cooked beef and put it in a bun," said Cai. "It started off as a joke and now its voted in the top ten in Chicago."

Cai said he's learned a lot as 3LP has grown from a single employee operation to four locations in Chicago and one in Anaheim, CA. In addition to its menu items, the restaurant offers branded spices, chili oil, and shrimp chips.

"Now I'm really proud of what we've accomplished, having multiple locations, and hiring staff," said Cai. "From having a 'mom and pop shop mindset to focusing on the brand but still maintaining the quality."

For more information on 3LP and its locations, visit eat3lp.com.