Cupid's Bookshop: Philadelphia's first romance bookstore

Philadelphia, Pa -- When you browse Cupid's Bookshop, you'll find every kind of love story imaginable. There are contemporary, historical and vintage romance novels, tales of alien, werewolf and vampire love. Cowboys and hockey players are having a moment too.

Owner Tina Long says she's always loved love stories. She started a "Bookstagram" account to share recommendations and reviews with others. During the pandemic, it grew exponentially, and her husband pushed her to follow her dreams and open her own bookstore.

She also carries reading accessories-everything from romantic-themed coffee mugs, to greeting cards, bookmarks, reading lamps, candles and e-book charms,

She plans author signings and midnight release parties.

And whatever your escapist fantasy, she wants to help you find your next read.