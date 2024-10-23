These custom Dodger donuts might be key to bringing team luck

The bright blue Dodger donuts at Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock may be the key to bring the team luck to beat the New York Yankees in the World Series!

These custom Dodger donuts might be key to bringing team luck The bright blue Dodger donuts at Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock may be the key to bring the team luck to beat the New York Yankees in the World Series!

These custom Dodger donuts might be key to bringing team luck The bright blue Dodger donuts at Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock may be the key to bring the team luck to beat the New York Yankees in the World Series!

These custom Dodger donuts might be key to bringing team luck The bright blue Dodger donuts at Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock may be the key to bring the team luck to beat the New York Yankees in the World Series!

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- These custom Dodger donuts might be key to bringing the team luck!

Colorado Donuts in Eagle Rock only makes their special Dodger donuts if the team makes it to the playoffs and World Series.

The pastries are a hot commodity. On Monday, they sold out at 8 a.m.!

Bakery co-owner Jeremy Lee says he believes his customers when they say the donuts bring the Boys in Blue luck.

"The customer came in one day and he told me that he came here for Game 1, and the Dodgers won. He didn't come for Game 2, and the Dodgers lost. So he made sure to come back for Game 3, and they won. So he came back for Game 4 and they won. At that point, it was 3-1, so he didn't come for Game 5 because he thought Dodgers were going to take it, but they lost. So he came back for Game 6 to make sure and he told me the whole story - and they won. So I'm pretty sure I'm going to see him throughout the World Series!" Lee said.

MORE: Traffic delays expected Friday due to World Series, other events in LA