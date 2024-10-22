Traffic nightmare expected Friday due to World Series, other events in LA area

A traffic nightmare is expected Friday in Los Angeles as Game 1 of the World Series and several other big events take place around the same time.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Now that the Dodgers have secured their spot in the World Series, fans are getting ready to descend on Elysian Park for Game 1.

But beware, Game 1 of the World Series is not the only major event happening in the Los Angeles area on that same day, and that could make way for a major traffic nightmare.

The jam-packed lineup on Friday Oct. 25 begins with the Dodgers facing the Yankees at Dodger Stadium. It will be the first time since 1981 that both teams will face off in a World Series. The first pitch will be at 5:08 p.m.

Thousands of fans are set to fill the stadium. L.A .Metro suggests fans walk to the stadium to avoid traffic.

Less than 2 hours later, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com arena at 7 p.m. for their second home game of the season.

Inglewood will have 2 events start at the same time. The highly anticipated East L.A. Classic will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at the SoFi Stadium, the same time David Gilmour, member of Pink Floyd, is set to take the stage at the Intuit Dome for a concert.

Only a half hour later, college football fans will descend on the Coliseum as the USC Trojans host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., another concert in Inglewood. Jeff Lynne's ELO will take the stage at the Kia Forum.

It is recommended to use public transportation or ride sharing services if you have to go through those areas.

