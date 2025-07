FoodieLand Festival at Rose Bowl offers a trip around the world for your taste buds

FoodieLand Festival is being held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this weekend after July Fourth, offering a trip around the world for your taste buds.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a food lover's paradise at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena this weekend!

The FoodieLand Festival is in full swing, offering a trip around the world for your taste buds!

Organizers say it's one of the biggest festivals of its kind in the U.S.

If you want to visit, make sure to come with an empty stomach! With more than 250 vendors, you'll find an eclectic mix of cuisine from around the globe.

Watch the video above to see all the FoodieLand fun!