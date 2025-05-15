Explore the ground of the historically haunted Fort Mifflin

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- During the American Revolution, Philadelphia was considered a major trading port. As British soldiers attempted to travel up the Delaware river to overtake the city, Troops at Fort Mifflin held strong. Both exchanged cannon fire for weeks resulting in the ultimate evacuation of the fort on November 16th, 1777.

The historic grounds are now known as one of the most paranormally active locations in the country.

Visitors are welcome to take self or guided tours through the fort. They can see everything from the soldier barracks to the underground case mate bunkers.