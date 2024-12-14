Franklin Fire: Thieves take advantage of power shut-off, steal from Malibu surf shop

Thieves took advantage of the Franklin Fire power shut-offs and stole from Zuma Jay Surfboards, a local shop that's been in Malibu for half a century.

Thieves took advantage of the Franklin Fire power shut-offs and stole from Zuma Jay Surfboards, a local shop that's been in Malibu for half a century.

Thieves took advantage of the Franklin Fire power shut-offs and stole from Zuma Jay Surfboards, a local shop that's been in Malibu for half a century.

Thieves took advantage of the Franklin Fire power shut-offs and stole from Zuma Jay Surfboards, a local shop that's been in Malibu for half a century.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Zuma Jay Surfboards was broken into on Tuesday. Thieves took advantage of the power shut-offs amid the Franklin Fire and stole about $1,400 from the business.

"They just totally trashed this thing. I can hardly even close it," owner Jefferson Wagner said, describing his cash register.

He said thieves ripped out the deadbolt and snuck in through the back door of the 50-year-old surf shop.

"This is where they actually jimmied it through with the crow bars," he described.

Due to the Franklin Fire, there was no power, so the alarm didn't sound and the cameras didn't record the thieves in action.

"The hardest part for me to retrieve is going to be all the receipts from the cash paid outs that I've done for the entire year. That's postage, other things, toilet paper, everything you need to run a business," Wagner described.

Watch Sophie Flay's full report in the video above.