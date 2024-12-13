Franklin Fire in Malibu: PCH fully reopens as containment increases to 30%

Pacific Coast Highway reopened Friday as firefighters continue to make progress containing the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

Pacific Coast Highway reopened Friday as firefighters continue to make progress containing the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

Pacific Coast Highway reopened Friday as firefighters continue to make progress containing the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

Pacific Coast Highway reopened Friday as firefighters continue to make progress containing the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Pacific Coast Highway reopened Friday as firefighters continue to make progress containing the Franklin Fire in Malibu.

According to an update from the city, PCH is fully open for public traffic, including businesses, from Topanga Canyon to Kanan Dume Road.

Plus, evacuation orders were reduced to warnings for the areas of Serra Canyon and Civic Center. Residents can return home but are encouraged to stay vigilant and cautious.

The Franklin Fire exploded on Monday amid Santa Ana winds. Since then, the winds have subsided and overall conditions have improved.

Containment increased to 30% Friday and as people return home, authorities said the priority is to repopulate evacuated areas as quickly as possible, Cal Fire said.

Throughout Thursday, fire activity remained minimal, and no significant fire growth occurred, according to Cal Fire.

Aerial suppression efforts have been successful in keeping the fire subdued.

At a noon briefing on Thursday, Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Chief Eleni Pappas said authorities have conducted a preliminary assessment of some of the estimated 7,600 structures within the "fire footprint'' area, which includes about 6,600 single-family homes.

Pappas said four homes have been destroyed, six have been damaged, and five smaller structures -- such as sheds or other outbuildings -- also had been destroyed. She noted that authorities had only surveyed a portion of the terrain, so the numbers could change.

According to Malibu spokeswoman Rebecca Nelson, damage inspectors reported 12 structures destroyed -- six homes and six outbuildings -- with 10 residences and one outbuilding damaged..

Cal Fire Assistant Chief Dusty Martin, one of the Franklin Fire incident commanders, said 1,974 personnel were assigned to the firefighting effort.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Capt. Jennifer Seetoo advised people to use the website www.protect.genasys.com to guide them on the specifics of the repopulation effort.

Officials also urged people to use the website www.lacounty.gov/emergency and look for links to information on recovery efforts connected with the fire.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.