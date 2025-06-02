Living with 17 roommates in NYC

NEW YORK -- FX's new ensemble comedy series "Adults" follows a fictional group of friends living together in New York City as they navigate the complexities of young adulthood. Starring Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer and Jack Innanen, among others, "Adults," leans into the often-uncomfortable moments of living with friends, starting a career and learning how to "adult."



In real-life NYC, there's a group of 17 friends also figuring out their lives together in a way not too dissimilar from the arrangement depicted on "Adults." They cook together, play games together and lean on each other in times of need.



Geffen Chang, Johnathan Redmond and Sarah Grubbe are three of them.



"I love living with my 16 roommates because we have a lot of fun together and it feels like a family. We're always just having fun," says Chang.



"If you're trying to move to a new city, it's a lot to, it's a lot to deal with," Grubbe explains of the value she finds in living with a big group of friends. "And you don't know exactly what's waiting for you on the other side."



The trio believes that a show like "Adults" will lead to more visibility on unconventional living situations and might encourage even skeptics to give it a try. More importantly, they appreciate how it will make young folks going through the same stage in life feel seen.



"To have a show, like FX's 'Adults,' that really resonates with a lot of young people will get a lot of traction, and will get a lot of eyes on it because people can relate to it and they could say like, oh, this is totally us, this is what we do on a daily basis."



