Goats, sheep reducing California's fire risk by clearing out dry vegetation

An unusual group of firefighters are preventing California wildfires by chewing away at hillside brush.

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County firefighters are getting much needed help in lowering wildfire risk by using goats and sheep to chew away away at dry vegetation.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department held a demonstration Tuesday in the Topanga area to show how the animals help clear brush in fire-prone areas. The animals helped clear about 32 acres of brush.

It's all a part of the Fire Fuel Reduction Initiative, which is funded by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The goats and sheep are expert eaters that can clean up a field fast, including the sweeping fields of a Topanga Canyon.

"One hundred and fifty sheep and goats can plow through about a football field in about a day and a night," said Cole Bush, a local shepherdess and agriculture advocate.

For firefighters, using the animals is a much easier way to practice fire prevention, and it's more cost effective rather than using manpower with heavy equipment to clear the brush.

"If we have proper fire prevention it leads to adequate proper fire suppression," Capt. Drew Smith said.

Bush said the goal is to reduce the vegetation that provides flash fuel to fast-moving wildfires, and slow down their progress once they spark.

While Bush currently provides her livestock for brush clearance in Topanga and in high fire danger areas, the program could find more animals munching on land throughout the rest of L.A. County.

