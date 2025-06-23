Petaluma business is moving out and giving back

Heritage Salvage, a Petaluma, reclaimed building material business, is moving out and hosting an online auction to benefit local charities.

PETALUMA, Calif. -- Heritage Salvage is a Petaluma business specializing in reclaimed building materials.

"Reusing. Repurposing. Reimagining. That's what we're about here," Heritage Salvage owner Michael "Bug" Deakin says.

"He's taking old buildings, old wood, old stuff that normally would end up in landfill and giving it a new life, a second life, maybe a third life," Co-founder of Cool Petaluma John Crowley says.

After 19 years in his current location, Heritage Salvage needs to relocate.

"The property's in escrow. Petaluma seems to have attracted a gazillion condos," Deakin says. "OK. We've got to move."

Deakin may have to move out, but he's turning this challenge into an opportunity to give back.

"The essence of how I built Heritage Salvage was always making sure I gave back to my community, whether it's the Polly Klaas Theater, Petaluma People Services, Petaluma Bounty, Cool Petaluma," Deakin says.

Deakin has created an online auction not only to downsize but also to benefit local charities.

" So I thought, OK, what better way than to just start auctioning off the stuff?" Deakin says. "And at the same time give a healthy percentage to the designated charity, non-profit, amazing place as we go along."

The auction will feature several unique and one-of-a-kind items.

"This piece from World War II, a supply crate, appeared in George Lucas' movie 'Red Tails,' which was celebrating the Black fighter pilots who never lost a bomber," Deakin says.

"I have this unique guitar made from the bleachers from the Summer of Love at Golden Gate Park Polo Fields," Deakin says.

"One of the great items in this auction is going to be a San Francisco Giants table signed by many of the San Francisco Giants," Petaluma Fire Marshal Jennifer Power says.

Standing by an acacia wood tabletop with an inlay baseball bat, Deakin points out several autographs.

"The 2018 Giants signed this baby. This is going to go to our local Petaluma Fire Department," Deakin says.

Some of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Daily Acts, Petaluma Music Festival, and The Miracle League North Bay.

The auction will be ongoing until the entire property is relocated.

"We have two and a half acres. We have corners everywhere," Deakin says. "We're not going to run out of things to find, to auction off and help somebody in town. We've been giving to all our local nonprofits ever since we began. And we shall continue."

For more information about the auction or to bid, click here.