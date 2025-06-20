Juneteenth celebration features family fun events at Leimert Park

Southern Californians celebrated Juneteenth on Thursday, and one of the biggest local events took place in Leimert Park in Los Angeles.

Southern Californians celebrated Juneteenth on Thursday, and one of the biggest local events took place in Leimert Park in Los Angeles.

Southern Californians celebrated Juneteenth on Thursday, and one of the biggest local events took place in Leimert Park in Los Angeles.

Southern Californians celebrated Juneteenth on Thursday, and one of the biggest local events took place in Leimert Park in Los Angeles.

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians on Thursday celebrated Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. One of the biggest local events took place in Leimert Park.

"I didn't grow up surrounded by my community, so getting out here being around my people, dancing, having fun. It's just a great time to me, and I'm happy to be here," said 2025 Kingdom Day Parade Princess Ashley Walker.

Food trucks, vendors, music, line dancing, arts and crafts for the kids filled Leimert Park Village in honor of Freedom Day -- there was something for everyone and all were welcome.

"For me today, it reminds me of the importance of coming together in community and celebrating our win of the Black community," said 2025 Kingdom Day Parade Queen Mariah Allen. "You know, there's a lot of things that we can look at in terms of oppression or historical things that have happened to us that makes it depressing but finding time for Black joy is really important to me, and this is obviously one of those times we can get together and celebrate one another."

The event also had an area called the Health Pavilion aimed at educating the community on best healthy practices.

"The more information you know, the healthier you're gonna because there's a lot happening right now, we have too many dialysis centers. We have too many things happening. There's too many sick people in this community and that shouldn't be," said Dr. Cherilyn Lee.

"From 1865 to 2025, you know, we came a long way. Our people have done tremendous work in order to uplift the community, and seeing all this, it just makes me happy," said 2025 Kingdom Day Parade Prince Chris Blake.