Grandmother shares hearty helping of 'Lasagna Love' with neighborhood

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Delaware -- "The Lord has blessed me with the gift to cook to give somebody else," said Gwen Baker. "To give back, to make a meal for someone who says they're in need."

It's in her name... Gwen Baker is no stranger to making food for her husband, kids, and grandkids.

But in the last couple years, she's been reaching out to strangers, many of whom she never meets, through a nonprofit called, ' Lasagna Love '.

'Lasagna Love' is an international nonprofit which was founded in 2020. It reports over 52,000 volunteers across 3 countries who've made 430,000+ lasagnas.

Anyone can request a lasagna through the official website. If there is a volunteer in their area, and the demand is able to be met, they can be slated to receive a meal.

Baker, who covers a 20-mile portion of New Castle County, Delaware, says they are always looking for more volunteers.

"People are in need, still," she said. "And if you can cook, will cook, use a recipe to cook to help somebody else out, I think you should."

To learn more about Lasagna Love, visit their website.