Little Charli: Pizza from Italy with love and no pineapple -- ever

Chef Salvatore Olivella says his family had an old pizza place in Italy. He came to New York to continue his love for making pizza at Little Charli.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan -- Little Charli is a new neighborhood pizzeria on Manhattan's Bleecker Street serving fresh pizza made to order that's cooked right out of their woodfire oven.

Chef Salvatore Olivella says his family had an old pizza place in Italy. He ultimately came to New York, where he decided to continue his love for making pizza at Little Charli.

"Everything is passion for food," Olivella said. "I enjoy when the people eat, they love it. The scene in New York is very popular for pizza. People love the food, eat the pizza every day here, you know, one for breakfast, lunch."

Customers can order three types of pizza at Little Charli: margherita, snow white and diablo (soppressata and spicy honey). You can even order the chef's pie, also known as the "godfather," which is one-meter long.

According to Olivella, other popular items include grandma's meatballs and a watermelon salad. If you're looking for something sweet, Little Charli offers their take on a Nutella s'mores pie, which they call "Uncle Fluffy."

"I worked so hard for this, everything for me is the customer, the food always right. I look at my meatball, I taste everything every day. I'm here seven days a week," Olivella said.

And if there's one piece of advice his father gave to him about running a business, Olivella says it's about what goes on a pizza.

"My father only one thing he say to me: please no pineapple, no pineapple on top of the pizza. Do everything you want, but no pineapple."

