FULL CONTACT ESCAPE ROOM? Get "tased" and zipped up in a body bag in a horror escape room

Escapade Games is a full-contact horror escape room in Fullerton, featuring over 100 minutes of unexpected scares and live actors.

FULLERTON, CA -- If you're looking for a real-life horror experience, test your fright levels at Escapade Games, a full contact escape room in Fullerton.

This terrifying experience will push even the toughest souls to their limits with spine-chilling scares, eerie encounters, and even the chance of being "tased" if you upset the resident spirits.

The main attraction, "Zoe: Reborn," features over 2,000 square feet of puzzle solving, multiple rooms and live actors.

Anaheim local Marc Catipay dove headfirst into the terror, sharing, "I've never done any sort of escape room experience ever, nor am I a horror freak, so coming into this, I was just incredibly surprised at what I was going to get into."

"It's not only up-close-and-personal horror; it's also a lot of psychological horror involved with it as well," said owner Christina Compani. "So even though it is very scary, we want to ensure that everybody that comes through these doors has a great time."

If you're interested in visiting Escapade Games check out: www.escaperoomera.com

1111 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92831