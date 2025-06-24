Welcome to Luna Parc

Ricky Boscarino of Luna Parc has transformed a hunting shack in the middle of the North New Jersey woods into a lifelong art passion project.

Sandyston, New Jersey -- Every square inch of Ricky Boscarino's house, Luna Parc, tells a story.

"It's been said that if a house speaks for a person, my house can't shut up."

But every masterpiece starts with inspiration.

When he was 28 years old in 1989, the New Jersey artist took one look at a rundown eyesore of a hunting cabin in the woods of Northern New Jersey and knew it was his future dreamhouse.

"As soon as I laid eyes on this dilapidated cabin, I knew I'd spend the rest of my life here."

Since finding the cabin in Sandyston, New Jersey property all those years ago, the artist and craftsman has been working non-stop to build it into something magical. Ricky says, "I spent that first night here ripping out everything inside."

His vision, ever growing, is now a reality. Luna Parc is the mad-cap artist's culmination of decades of work, labor, art and passion that turned a shack into the most decorated, eclectic and astounding houses you may ever see.

He uses his unique set of skills and world travels to create the magical house, building onto it level after level and room by room.

"So, I travel all over the world. I've been to about 40 different countries. I bring things home. I ship things home. And assemble them into my artwork and, carefully labeled and curated and the house is open for viewing. It has limited public access. But it's a great place for school trips and students and interns and we do a lot of coaching and career assistance for young aspiring artists."

Ricky calculates how much work he's put into the surreal art project/home rebuilding project of his. He estimates he puts in 8 hours a day while he's present. The rest of the time he's attending art galleries or traveling the world. He says he's worked on the house for 56,000 hours since his first night in the hunting shack. Inside are art projects, sculptures, mosaic tiles and collectibles from the world and his own imagination.

He comes from a long line of artists and laborers. Many men and women in his family were artisans, carpenters, fine woodworkers, seamstresses, masons and avant-garde thinkers. He tries to honor their legacy.

"So, for me, growing up in a family of people who did all kinds of media, I've always had an interest in everything. Now, I made my living for years, making jewelry. And my jewelry business, is actually what allowed me to build and continue to build. But I also, taught myself how to do mosaic and concrete sculpting and stained-glass work and all of those."

Outside, the house looks like a surreal, psychedelic fairy tale of color, installations, wind chimes, stained glass windows. Inside the house, there are 11 levels, 15 rooms including a ballroom, a beautiful tiled and one of the most talked-about rooms in the house, his beautiful tile, stone and mosaic walk-in shower and bathroom.

He says he sponsors interns, young artists and students that are interested in the evolution of what creativity and a life-long passion can do with the right kind of motivation.

Ricky's project is never ending, and he's set up a non-profit to maintain the house as a tribute to his life's work after he's gone.

"I've had a lot of great mentors and influences in my life. And really, that's what you see here. It's all these different ideas and concepts that somehow, they roll around in my head, I ruminate, and here there are!"

Luna Parc is open to visitors by appointment only! Contact Ricky on his website for more information at https://www.lunaparc.com.