When Sri Lankan and South Indian food meet on a plate, Michelin gets starry-eyed

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Lungi, an Upper East Side eatery specializing in South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisines and flavors, was recognized by the Michelin Guide just months after opening its doors.

Albin Vincent, the chef and co-owner of Lungi, says South Indian and Sri Lankan food are very similar, with Sri Lankan dishes generally having more spices. Both cuisines utilize "totally different flavors" when compared to North Indian food, according to Vincent.

"We use a lot of black pepper and cardamom, curry leaves and coconut, because in South India, a lot of coconut trees are available," Vincent said.

Born and raised in Kanyakumari, India, Vincent says he learned how to cook from his family.

"I learned from my grandmother's cooking and my mom's cooking. I was trying to help them, you know, while they are cooking. And that's where I learned and started cooking like this, since I was a kid," he said.

Vincent says part of the inspiration behind Lungi was wanting a restaurant that offered both South Indian and Sri Lankan cuisines together. Since its opening, Lungi has been able to attract a diverse group of customers, some who even come for both lunch and dinner.

"That is, you know, good for the business because then other people say the food is good. Because they know, the better," Vincent said.

Michelin Bib Gourmand recognized Lungi for its good quality in meat and produce as well as its good value.

"I was very happy. This is something, you know, I didn't expect," said Vincent about getting the recognition in less than three months. "It's a great thing for us to start with, then maybe next year we will probably get a Michelin star."

One of the dishes that holds special meaning at Lungi is the Deafman Shop Tawa Fish Fry.

"In Kanyakumari, there is a shop, a deafman's shop. So, he sells only fried fish. So, we used to stand on the line when we were kids," Vincent said. "This is my childhood memory. That's what I want to bring that to the city."

Another signature dish at Lungi is the Sunday brunch, which is a whole banana leaf meal. The set comes with curry, vegetables, yogurt, fish fry, appetizers, biriyani and sambar.

"Back home when you go for wedding and big feast, they serve. So it's kind of like a tasting menu, you have a lot of options to try different dishes," Vincent said.

While Lungi can adjust the spice level for customers, Vincent says too much adjustment may lead to a loss in flavor.

In the end, Vincent is grateful for Lungi's loyal customers who travel from across the city to try their food.

"The people are happy. People all over the neighborhood are supporting us a lot, and they're like keep coming back," Vincent said. "I can see them at least three or four times a week, which is a big deal, you know, like that means the food is good."

