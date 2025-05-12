Ma Pâtisserie Cafe & Bakery is a taste of Paris in Pennsylvania

Reading, Pa -- Ma Patisserie Caf and Bakery opened its door in Reading, Pa in late 2024. Owner, Yohanna Taveras, wanted to open a Parisian style bakery and explore her passion for baking. The bakery sells everything from macarons, French toast, and brownies; which are a family recipe. There is even a high tea menu. The bakery has been getting a lot of buzz on social media lately, not just for its pastries and custom cakes, but for its unique Parisian-inspired atmosphere and is bringing in customer near and far.