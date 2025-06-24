Suburban Chicago club is popular multi-cultural venue

The Matrix Club, on Route 59 in Naperville, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, is a popular multi-cultural venue.

The Matrix Club, on Route 59 in Naperville, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, is a popular multi-cultural venue.

The Matrix Club, on Route 59 in Naperville, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, is a popular multi-cultural venue.

The Matrix Club, on Route 59 in Naperville, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, is a popular multi-cultural venue.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Naperville, a western suburb of Chicago, is now the third largest city in Illinois, with just over 153,000 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census statistics.

And in the continually growing suburb, a unique multi-purpose entertainment venue has quietly become a vibrant gathering spot, bringing together diverse communities under one expansive roof.

But the Matrix Club, located at 808 S. Route 59 in Naperville, is more than just an event space: It's a cultural crossroads envisioned by its founders.

Co-owner Shebani Kulkarni explained the core philosophy behind the venue.

"We've been able to bring in a lot of different communities all under one roof, through a whole variety of events," said Kulkarni, who owns the club with her husband, Madan.

While their family's background is South Asian, the vision for the Matrix Club extends far beyond.

"I think our vision is more about bringing cultures from all communities together and having a meeting place where we can all come together and celebrate the special moments of our lives, learn and grow from each other," she added.

This inclusive approach is evident in the range of activities and events the club hosts.

The Matrix Club is officially a "premier convention and banquet, art and performance venue." It accommodates a wide spectrum of gatherings, from elegant weddings and significant social events to major corporate functions. Its versatile spaces can transform to suit any occasion.

The inspiration for such a comprehensive venue was born from a simple yet powerful idea.

"The Matrix venue actually was born from a simple idea that music, art and food bring people together," Kulkarni said.

The goal was to create a "forum for global cultures, arts and wellness."

A key component of the global cultural forum is cuisine. Chef Alonso Beckford leads the culinary team, crafting dishes that reflect the club's international spirit.

SEE ALSO: The Chicago couple behind TikTok's Doctor Waffle: 'The Axolotl Song took it to a whole other level'

"I feel it is very exciting," Beckford said. "I do have a great passion for global cuisine and just learning cultures through food."

Beyond the events and the food, the Matrix Club holds a deeply personal significance for Kulkarni and her family. The venue, particularly its integrated yoga studio, is profoundly influenced by Kulkarni's late daughter, Meghna, who died in 2022.

"Meghna is truly the heart and soul of this place," Kulkarni said, her voice filled with emotion. "She is basically the driving force behind our venue and of course the yoga studio."

Meghna's passion for wellness and self-discovery shaped much of the club's ethos.

"Meghna was my yoga partner, and she believed yoga is a great way to connect within and live your truth," Kulkarni said.

A mural of Meghna adorns the space, serving as a constant reminder of her spirit.

"Seeing her mural here just kind of brings that to life," Kulkarni said.

Meghna's impact was not just personal; it extended to inspiring others.

"She has this energy that kind of motivates people to be the best that they can be," Kulkarni said.

To honor her legacy, the family established a charity.

"Well, we've actually set up a charity in her name; it's called Mission Meghna, just to carry forward her legacy of love and her unwavering commitment to service," Kulkarni said.

The charity embodies the same spirit of community and positive influence that defines the Matrix Club.

When asked if the Matrix Club serves as a tribute to Meghna, Kulkarni's answer was immediate and heartfelt.

"Actually? Yeah, she is the driving force. Her presence is woven into the very fabric of the venue," Kulkarni said.