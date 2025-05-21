Jersey History Hunter uncovers relics of the past

Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania -- The main goal of The Jersey History Hunter is the preservation of artifacts that tell the story of our past. Audra Thomas has been metal detecting for most of her life as a hobby, but it exploded into a passion. The joy of never knowing what you might dig up is what drives her every day. Focusing mostly on central New Jersey, she films her excursions and posts them on her Youtube channel, Jersey History Hunter. The hope is to get others excited about detecting and to inspire others to share her passion. She most recently started running a workshop where she instructs a local Girl Scout troop on how to metal detect. I caught up with her at an annual fundraiser called, Come out Swinging. It is a non-profit event where all of the ticket prices go to the Boyertown Historical society.

Audra says the people she has met over the years is her favorite part and sharing in the excitement of a find is priceless.