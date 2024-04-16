Puttshack's new spin on mini golf brings high-tech tee times to Philly

The ball knows exactly which hole you are at, it keeps your score, and it tracks your entire game so you can enjoy the fun.

The ball knows exactly which hole you are at, it keeps your score, and it tracks your entire game so you can enjoy the fun. Puttshack is Philadelphia's new high-tech indoor mini-golf spot.

The ball knows exactly which hole you are at, it keeps your score, and it tracks your entire game so you can enjoy the fun. Puttshack is Philadelphia's new high-tech indoor mini-golf spot.

The ball knows exactly which hole you are at, it keeps your score, and it tracks your entire game so you can enjoy the fun. Puttshack is Philadelphia's new high-tech indoor mini-golf spot.

PHILADELPHIA -- Puttshack, the global chain of "tech-infused mini-golf" spots, just landed in Philly, its 17th location in the world.

The entertainment hub takes up an entire city block inside The Shops at Liberty Place.

Guests can play four courses of nine holes each, have drinks at two bars, enjoy upscale food including private dining, and vibe with a DJ spinning tunes on weekends.

Each hole has a different theme, with names like Trivial Putt-suit, Slam Dunk and Beer Pong.

The tech-focus centers around the Track-a-Ball technology that has programmed every golf ball with four million lines of code.

The ball knows exactly which hole you are at, keeps your score, and tracks your entire game so you can enjoy the fun.