High school senior ensures girls have an outfit to prom with her free dress boutique

This high school senior spent the day making sure no girl in her area is without a beautiful prom dress.

Palmyra, NJ -- High school senior, Maeve O'Connell, has made it her mission that no girl in her area is without a beautiful prom dress.

Community members have donated to the cause so that they could give away the dresses for free at The Palmyra Venue.

It's a mission she's been doing for two years with a donated space from The Palmyra Venue.

O'Connell is hoping to continue the boutique next year when she is home from College.