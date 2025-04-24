Love of Subarus is what makes this man's car collection so unique

NEW YORK -- The New York International Auto Show is chock-full of high-priced, luxury and exotic cars, but James Buzzetta Jr.'s Subaru collection appeals to a newer generation of gearheads.

"Everyone now I speak to who's under the age of 40-years-old is like, 'Oh my god, I used to drive on of those in Gran Turismo when I was a kid,' or 'I've always wanted one of those, I read about it in MotorWeek.'"

Buzzetta is a third-generation auto dealer and general manager at Competition Subaru of Smithtown on Long Island. His grandfather, Joe Buzzetta, started the family business after spending years racing as a factory driver for Porsche, winning the manufacturer's first race at the famed Nurburgring in Germany. Joe's kids and grandkids followed in his footsteps, eventually running the dealerships.

James has fond memories of growing up and going to the Auto Show with his dad.

"I used to drive my father crazy. I was looking at all the cars. I was opening them all up."

This year, it's his own cars on display in the "Born to Rally" exhibit at the Javits Center. "The New York Auto Show is a dream. When they asked me to display my cars there wasn't even a second thought. It feels like it's come full circle."

Buzzetta fell in love with Subarus after driving one back when he was in school. He says the brand still checks all the boxes, even as a family man years later.

His collection includes some of the most notable vehicles in Subaru's history, including the 360, the company's first ever car. James says "the whole thing weighs about 900 pound" and that it still "runs like a top."

Many of the later model cars in James' collection are geared toward rally racing. His historic Legacy and WRX's are symbols of Subaru's dominance in the sport over the decades.

