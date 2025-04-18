Synch up your fast ride and fly kicks at New York Auto Show

NEW YORK -- The Never Ride Stock experience at the New York International Auto Show is one of a kind.

The exhibit serves as a rallying point for passionate automotive enthusiasts while celebrating aftermarket culture and custom fashion. Owner and automotive modifier Rob Gullery says he tried a lot of combinations before landing on the perfect pairing.

"I was trying to sell stuff, trying to figure out, 'what goes with cars?' I would think go karts, I would think electric bikes, right," Gullery asks, shaking his head, "It was sneakers!" He figures many people buying fast cars are listening to their inner child: "These guys when they were younger, they loved their sneakers and you can match your sneakers to your car."

Last year we stopped by to see Rob and the Never Ride Stock gang present Tracy Morgan with a custom painted black-on-black Rolls Royce - with a matching pair of Nikes. The comedian seemed to love the new look, gushing that "It's going to be one of the highest fashion cars in New York City," and that "now I might want to be in it more because of the attention I'm going to get!"

This year the Never Ride Stock Experience includes a tire painting exhibition, a Red Bull DJ, custom painted Porsche GT3 Rs's and of course, custom sneakers and apparel.



The Never Ride Stock Experience lasts throughout the first weekend of the Auto Show, Friday, April 18 though Sunday, April 20, 2025

