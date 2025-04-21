24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Pasadena school choir reflects on cherished memories of singing for Pope Francis

Monday, April 21, 2025 9:24PM
The St. Andrew School Children's Choir in Pasadena traveled to Rome to sing for Pope Francis. The students were struck by his warmth and kindness.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As people around the world mourn the death of Pope Francis, a Pasadena school choir is reflecting on their cherished memories of the pontiff.

Members of the St. Andrew School Children's Choir in Pasadena recently traveled to Rome to sing for Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Basilica.

"Singing for the pope made my faith grow more and just being in his presence was a blessing and a once-in-a-lifetime moment, because a lot of people don't experience that," said Amiyah Lawrence, a member of the choir.

The students and their choir director were struck by the pope's warmth and kindness.

"He is really one of the great heroes of the current world...and I was delighted that we had the chance to meet with him," said Patrick Flahive, the choir director. "He was very gracious, very loving with his gazes for the children, waving at them, reaching out and allowing them to touch his hand, shake his hands."

Watch Amy Powell's full report above.

