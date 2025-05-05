24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Veterans share their experiences, wisdom with young generation at annual IE event

Rob McMillan Image
ByRob McMillan KABC logo
Monday, May 5, 2025 11:21PM
SoCal veterans share knowledge with young generation at annual event
Rancho Remembers provides a space for veterans to share their stories and students to learn about history directly from those who shaped it.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- An annual event called Rancho Remembers provides a space for veterans to share their stories and students to learn about history directly from those who shaped it.

