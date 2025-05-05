Veterans share their experiences, wisdom with young generation at annual IE event
Monday, May 5, 2025 11:21PM
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- An annual event called Rancho Remembers provides a space for veterans to share their stories and students to learn about history directly from those who shaped it.
