San Francisco Public Library highlights LGBTQ+ stories for Pride Month

SAN FRANCISCO -- During the month of June, the San Francisco Public Library will put a special focus on celebrating LGBTQ+ stories for all ages.

"There are so many great books for kids about LGBTQIA families and kids and communities," said Meredith Steiner, a children's librarian at SFPL.

"We want our collection to represent our community," said Jess Ouyang, a youth services librarian at SFPL. "We like to call that a mirror."

Many of the books, like "Marleys Pride," offer young LGBTQ+ folks the opportunity to feel represented.

"It's really nice for kids that are non-binary to see themselves in a book," said Steiner. "There's a validation that's really important. There's a way that it makes them feel important."

Another book, "Becoming Who We Are," is a non-fiction graphic novel featuring nine different trans adults, talking about their childhood, their dreams, and everything they did to realize their dreams.

"(We should) learn more directly from trans people about their varied experiences," said Ouyang.

Right at the entrance of the Fisher Children's Center stands a bright and colorful display of over 120 LGBTQ+ stories.

"It's just so important to have these things that can validate your experience," said Eny Jacinto, a children's librarian at SF Public Library. "And let you know you're not alone, and you're loved, and you have a community."

The library also features the Hormel Center Reading Room with a diverse array of exhibitions and public programs throughout the year.

"We've been here for almost 30 years," said Cristina Mitra, program manager of the Hormel LGBTQIA Center. "We were actually the first gay and lesbian center at a public library at the time."

"The goal here at the center is to just to be a reflection pool for our community," Mitra said. "A place where you can come in and find that sanctuary, find community, find reflection of yourself as an LGBTQIA person, or someone who's an ally to us."

With all the books and resources available, the SF Public Library wants to be a welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We want to make sure we have something that showcases a book where everyone can see themselves in it," said Steiner. "We want everyone, in the whole city, to feel that way about coming to San Francisco Public Library, because that is what we're here for."