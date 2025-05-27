Here's how you can get the MomTok Waves inspired by 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'

For a limited time only, you can get the iconic MomTok Waves hairstyle inspired by "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives!" at your local Drybar Shop.

NEW YORK -- In celebration of season two of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," Hulu and Drybar are teaming up to give fans the chance to rock the iconic MomTok Waves hairstyle themselves.



"MomTok Waves are kind of a phenomenon," said Staci Reed, Director of New Shop Openings.



The style refers to the signature looks of the cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," a group of Mormon moms who shot to fame on TikTok under the moniker 'MomTok,' before landing their reality television series.

Drybar clients can choose to get a look inspired by the show, from tousled locks to bouncy curls to even a sleek style.



The collaboration between Hulu and Drybar is also bringing fans Hulu's Secret Shop, a collection of special offers including 30% off select product sets from Drybar so they can recreate their MomTok Waves at home, too.



"I hope that the women that come in to get the MomTok Waves just feel fun and flirty like the girls on the show, you know, I think that they're all about empowering women and celebrating women, and when you leave a Drybar, I want you to feel the same exact way," Reed explained.



The MomTok Waves are available at Drybar Shops nationwide through June 8th. All episodes of "The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives" Season 2 are now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish, Hulu and this station.

