Historical museum celebrates Selena's life in Lake Jackson

Fotos y recuerdos! A new exhibit featuring childhood photos and drawings gives us a glimpse into Selena Quintanilla's early life in Lake Jackson.

LAKE JACKSON, Texas -- Before she became a Tejano superstar, Selena Quintanilla was raised in Lake Jackson, about an hour south of Houston.

This month, the Lake Jackson Historical Museum debuted a bigger exhibit in her honor, "Selena Forever: Her Music, Her Legacy."

"We are thrilled to have people come out and take a look at it and learn even more about Selena and her time in Lake Jackson," Museum director Lindsay Scovil said.

Select Selena memorabilia from Andrew Longoria's collection are also on view. In 2024, Longoria of Corpus Christi was awarded a Guinness World Record for the most extensive Selena memorabilia collection.

Admission to the museum is free.

The Lake Jackson Historical Museum is located at 249 Circle Way in Lake Jackson.