FX's "Shogun" consults master of Noh to honor traditional Japanese theater

TOKYO -- FX's newest show "Shōgun" takes viewers back in time to ancient Japan and honors the tradition of Noh, a form of theater involving dance, drama and music.
"Noh has a very important root to the Sengoku period, which is the period that "Shōgun" takes place," explained Eriko Miyagawa, a "Shōgun" producer.
To ensure an authentic representation of Japanese culture and history, the creators of "Shōgun" consulted Noh master Kazufusa Hosho of Hosho-ryu to create a real, original piece of theater.
"In episode 6, there is a wonderful scene; it's like a show within a show because people get to see a piece of Noh theater," Miyagawa said. "Master Hosho was so generous. He read the script and he composed, choreographed, and arranged and created a piece for us to be part of the show."
According to Master Hosho, "Nohgaku is a form of art in which one is confronted with oneself, so it is similar to the atmosphere of a meeting between a samurai and a samurai."
Watch FX's "Shōgun," streaming now on Hulu and internationally on Disney+.
