SOOK Vinyl & Vintage hosts an impressive collection of Black culture and music

Philadelphia, Pa -- This Philadelphia record shop is pressing play on the history of African American culture and music. SOOK Vinyl & Vintage is home to an impressive collection of records and antiques that preserve tangible pieces of black history.

The passion for music came from Rashied Amon's father, who was a DJ.

Now, his store is where that passion can flourish, and items of extreme significance can be displayed for buyers.