Saying thanks to the Trauma Team

Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia hosted a survivor's fair, bringing Trauma Survivors and the Trauma Team who treated them.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Rebecca Levenberg recognized her former hospital room immediately.

The Philadelphian was riding her bike 14 years ago when she was struck by a car. The Philadelphia Fire Rescue took her immediately to Jefferson's trauma bay.

"I was really fortunate to fall into the hands of the most caring and compassionate and skillful team that I've ever met," she says.

She recognized the floor, but didn't remember the number.

"That's the only part of my Jefferson stay that I don't remember. They were there for me and my family for a very long time. I had a lot of complications. They took care of me like we were family. So today I walked the fourth floor and found out what room I was in 14 years ago."

She was hospitalized many times since her first accident, each time surrounded by Jefferson Health's best nurses, doctors and staff, working furiously round the clock to treat her.

Today, she can share a smile and a story with the people who treated her in that very room.

"I can't express how grateful I am for not only my life but for all their support along the way. I don't think that I would be the same person I am today without that support."

In collaboration with the Trauma Survivors Network, Jefferson Health united former patients and the teams who treated them together for a day of sharing stories and giving thanks.

It's all part of Trauma Survivor's Day. It was a chance to reflect on those critical hours spent on the trauma ward, with their lives in the hands of these skilled and hard-working and life-saving men and women.

The hospital also hosted a survivor's prevention fair. The events included water and firework safety classes, art therapy, seminars and a chance to connect.

For more information on the relationship between the trauma teams and the survivors they help, please visit https://www.traumasurvivorsnetwork.org.