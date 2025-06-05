Nintendo-lovers wait in long line outside Glendora Best Buy for Switch 2

Fans waited in a long line outside the Best Buy in Glendora on Wednesday night for the new Nintendo Switch 2.

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- If there's a gamer in your life, they've got a new console to enjoy.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was finally released after much anticipation on Wednesday night.

Video shows a long line of buyers outside the Best Buy in Glendora, waiting to get their hands on the new console. The line stretched down the sidewalk in front of many stores.

Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2 earlier this year. It is said to have the most advanced graphics ever in a mobile device -- but it comes with a $450 price tag.

The price tag sparked a bit of controversy when it was first announced. It's quite a bit more than the first generation's $300 price.