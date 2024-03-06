Birria-Landia: The taco truck taking NYC

NEW YORK -- Meet Birria-Landia, the food truck that started in Jackson Heights, Queens, in 2019 and is now a thriving business across multiple boroughs.

It's run by two brothers from Puebla, Mexico, José and Jesús Moreno.

Their food trucks are fueled by their passion behind their unique flavors.

The brothers have backgrounds in American and Italian cuisine and developed their skills at restaurants like Lupa, Parm, and Del Posto.

While working in Los Angeles, José discovered his love for birria de res, a beef dish marinated in a complex adobo and slow-cooked for five hours each day.

They say that their customers can smell the beef cooking and flock to the truck try the dish for themselves.

"Made from a tantalizing combination of brisket, shank, and top round, the birria at Birria-Landia is succulent and flavorful, a true celebration of the authentic Tijuana tradition. To enhance the dining experience, the tacos are meant to be dipped in the birria broth, known as Consome, adding depth and richness to each bite," their website highlights.

You can learn more about Birria-Landia or try some birria de res for yourself: https://birrialandia.com/