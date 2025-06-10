The Feisty Collective uplifting queer creators

Proudly local! A new shop in Greater Heights showcases the work of LGBTQ+ artists and makers from across Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Feisty Collective, which opened just a few months ago, is already making an impact in the community.

The specialty and gift shop proudly showcases the work of local artists and makers from the LGBTQ+ community.

Kris Owens is the owner.

"I really wanted a place where people can come and know that their money is going back to these communities," Owens said.

The store also hosts several community events, including clothing swaps, DIY projects, and various support groups.

"That's important to us as a community to try and help one another out but also create a space where queer artists and makers can thrive," Owens said.

The Feisty Collective is located at 1901 Lawrence Street in Houston.