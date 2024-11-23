Sweet success for The Puddery

A rave social media review for banana pudding reshaped the story of this Pearland dessert shop.

PEARLAND, Texas -- In November 2023, a glowing social media review of The Puddery put the business on the map. TikTok food critic Keith Lee claimed the dessert shop had the best banana pudding.

"The day after he posted the review, I had 130 customers before I opened," Owner Janel Prator said.

Before opening The Puddery, Janel said she worked for a telephone company. Now, her banana pudding is a local sensation, proving that sometimes the sweetest success comes after making bold changes.

The Puddery is located at 5517 Broadway Street, Suite m in Pearland.