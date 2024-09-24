The Wetlands Institute: Preserving and Protecting the Wetlands and Coastal Ecosystems

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey -- New Jersey is home to some of the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet called "the wetlands."

The Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor is working to research and preserve these unique marshes.

"There's a whole host of species that rely on them," says Executive Director Dr. Lenore Tedesco. "Coastal birds, diamondback terrapins, horseshoe crabs there's just a wealth of wildlife here."

Due to rising sea levels caused by climate change, The Wetlands Institute is using dredge material to raise the elevation of the marshes and prevent them from drowning.

"Since 2019, we have restored about 85 acres of marshes," says Tedesco.

The wetlands are crucial to the coastal way of life in New Jersey, providing a barrier against flooding and coastal storms.

They also serve as a stopping point for numerous migrating birds.

"It is one of the best flyways in the world, and the birds funnel through here in both directions during migration... a lot of raptors come through," she says. "The marsh is a remarkable diversity of life here."