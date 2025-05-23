Portrait of warrior: Timothy Brown

After his journey with adaptive sports, a retired U.S. Marine is making sure others with disabilities can share the same life-changing experience.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Timothy Brown is enjoying a new sport: Wheelchair Rugby.

"I feel like I really fit in with the wheelchair rugby community," Brown shared. "The best thing about it is I can crash into other wheelchairs going really fast."

Brown, a retired Staff Sergeant with the U.S. Marines, turned to adaptive sports like wheelchair rugby and hand cycling as part of his recovery.

He served as a radio operator and an explosive ordinance exposal technician. During his third deployment to Afghanistan in 2011, Brown unknowingly stepped on an IED.

"I don't remember that day at all. I exist but for the grace of God and the U.S. Navy Corpsmen," Brown shared.

Brown lost both of his legs and his arm.

During his rehabilitation journey, he challenged his limits.

"There kind of comes a point in your rehab where it's time to do more. I wanted to push myself. They had a hand cycle in the corner, and I was like, 'Hey, I want to try that thing.'"

Brown said cycling became his lifeblood, riding thousands of miles each year.

His passion for adaptive sports translated to a career. Brown is a Marketing and Communication Specialist for Move United, a national nonprofit that provides opportunities for disabled athletes.

"I wanted to make sure I was doing everything I could during my life to help give other people the opportunity to experience what adoptive sports can do for them."