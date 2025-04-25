How 17-year-old Logan Hall contributed his graphic design skills to new ABC News Studios documentary

NEW YORK -- A new documentary by ABC News Studios, "Unleashing Hope," is shining a spotlight on the life-changing impact of service dogs.



The subject was deeply personal for Emmy Award-winning comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who executive produced the special, as she says service dogs have transformed the life of her 12-year-old child Clay, who has autism.



17-year-old Logan Hall served as a production assistant for the documentary, and contributed his design skills to the creation of some of the specials lower third graphics.



Like for O'Donnell, Hall, says this documentary felt personal. He was diagnosed as neurodivergent at two years old.



Halls passion for visual art, ranging from animation to graphic design, has given him a way to express himself and celebrate all the things that make him unique.



"I love art so much because seeing, like you can do so much of it, you can, like, do animation, doing graphic design or designing lower thirds. That could be art. Art can express a person's feelings, their emotions, their opinions. How it reflects themselves as a person."



Hall hopes "Unleashing Hope" and his work on it reminds viewers to celebrate themselves and all the ways they are special, as it has done for him.



"It's okay to just be yourself," he says. "No matter what other people say."



"Unleashing Hope" is now streaming on Hulu.



Disney is the parent company of ABC Localish, Hulu and this station.