Viral handsome panhandler in Palm Springs says he's not interested in getting a job

A professional panhandler who patrols the streets of Palm Springs is going viral not just for his good looks, but also for his bold and shameless stance on the way he makes money.

Brad Love describes himself as a "career panhandler."

He was recently spotted by an L.A.-based photographer who suggested Brad go into modeling. Brad says he's not homeless and has no interest in modeling - or any other job.

He says he's had jobs - he's even been a nurse - but asking for cash on the side of the road is just easier. He also has a cash app account he advertises to his 20,000 TikTok followers.

It's not clear how much Love makes on his street hustle, but he did post a clip claiming he made about $260 in just a couple hours last month.

