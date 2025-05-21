Sweet and savory collide at Funky Cow Cafe

Hammonton, NJ -- Ricky Alverio has created a waffle experience like no other at Funky Cow Cafe. Open since 2016, this sweet and savory spot blends creativity with comfort, serving up dishes like the fire-roasted Smores Explosion, the crispy Chicken BLT Waffle, and the beloved Lolas Cuban, inspired by Rickys grandmother. Everything is made fresh and the vibe is warm and welcoming. "We treat everyone like theyre coming into our home," says Ricky. Whether you're building your own waffle or digging into brisket with horseradish sauce, Funky Cow is a must-visit for foodies from all over. As Ricky puts it: "We graze healthier and tastier."