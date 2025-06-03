Students at Father Judge High School become skilled tradesmen

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- After years of a successful welding program at Father Judge High school in Philadelphia, the program got a major upgrade. The brand new 12.5-million-dollar career pathways academy was erected this past year.

Their welding program is the only one in the whole Arch Diocese in existence. Instructor Joe Williams says these students go through this vigorous hands-on program and graduate with a certificate in welding. Along with a certificate, they are guaranteed a career in their field. The program has had a 100% success rate over the past 7 years. These students will be working in fields ranging from work on nuclear subs to bridge and machine fabrication.

These kids are graduating with high paying jobs and doing it all without any student debt.