Wildfether crafts spirits in a historic space

Wildfether Distilling, in Haddonfield, N.J., is a spirited experience you won't find anywhere else.

236 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 -- Housed in the 1857 Jennings House, Wildfether is a locally owned cocktail lounge where everything from the whiskey to the bitters is made in-house. Founder Tommy Alfinito blends passion and craftsmanship, using heirloom grains and aging spirits on-site.

Signature cocktails like the Risky Short (apricot bourbon, chili honey syrup, smoked wood chips) and the Adults Only Martini (grapefruit and rosemary) offer bold, seasonal flavors. With a rotating menu, custom highball machine, and a mission to connect people face-to-face, Wildfether is a spirited experience you wont find anywhere else.