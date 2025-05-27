Conference teams women together for a weekend of fun, workshopping, networking and self-love!

The 5th annual Hey Girl! Conference teams women together for a weekend of fun, workshopping, networking and self-love!

The 5th annual Hey Girl! Conference teams women together for a weekend of fun, workshopping, networking and self-love!

The 5th annual Hey Girl! Conference teams women together for a weekend of fun, workshopping, networking and self-love!

The 5th annual Hey Girl! Conference teams women together for a weekend of fun, workshopping, networking and self-love!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- The "Hey Girl!" catchphrase means a lot to Cassandra Burnett.

The New Jersey native has practiced law as a litigation attorney for the past 20 years. She has a supportive husband and 2 beautiful daughters.

"Hey Girl! is a confirming battle cry," Burnett explains. "I've been in spaces where I wasn't sure whether it was safe or if I had allies. We need each other. We are not meant to operate in these individual silos. We are meant to support and encourage love on one another."

And that is her goal as founder of the Hey Girl! Conference in 2025. The two-day workshopping event, conference and networking event brings women from all different backgrounds, cultures and experiences together to converse, share pain and take part in self-love.

"This is a day of empowerment. A day for us to just be, to connect with one another, to learn from one another and to see one another."

The conference features workshops, panels, brunch, raffle prizes, private healing, storytelling and live performances. The theme this year is "Love, Me: A Love Story to Me, by Me."

Evelyn Cannon is taking part in the conference for the first time. "Cassandra loves the ladies and she takes such good care of us as her sisters. That's it today. Hey, girl. She's amazing. I'm so blessed to be a part of this today."

Cassandra forms a team of 1016-year-old girls who act as liaisons and helpers, keeping events moving and helping direct the ladies to where they need to go. She says she can't wait for next year.

"So, Hey Girl! is just a big supportive hug that invites you to unapologetically show up as yourself!"

To find out more information check out https://www.heygirlconference.com