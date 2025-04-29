99-year-old WWII veteran reflects on Iwo Jima's 80th anniversary

Philadelphia, Pa -- 99-year-old WWII veteran William "Buck" Myers lives to tell the tale of the Battle of Iwo Jima on its 80th anniversary.

"We were undergoing fire at the time," he said, recalling the explosions on the island in 1945. "It has a certain distinct smell to it."

The South Philadelphia native recalls being hit in the back with shrapnel and was awarded the Purple Heart.

"I'll never forget it, I'll tell you the truth," he said. "It wakes me up at times, just the different things that happened, really."

60 years after the battle, Myers reunited with a fellow Iwo Jima veteran, Arthur Gavlock.

Gavlock was searching for his long-lost mates and his granddaughter, Holly Fantaskey Jermyn, helped him make the connection.

After the reunion, Gavlock continued to stay in touch with Myers and even kept his phone number written on his nightstand.

Gavlock passed away in 2010, but his granddaughter remained connected with Myers and his family.

This week, Fantaskey Jermyn and Myers reunited to tell their story on the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Myers is a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan, a grandfather, and a great-grandfather. He inspired his grandsons to join the military.